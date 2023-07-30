All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Indiana
|6
|18
|.250
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|22
|2
|.917
|—
|Dallas
|14
|10
|.583
|8
|Minnesota
|12
|13
|.480
|10½
|Los Angeles
|9
|15
|.375
|13
|Phoenix
|6
|17
|.261
|15½
|Seattle
|5
|19
|.208
|17
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
