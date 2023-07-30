All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York186.750
Connecticut186.750
Atlanta1311.5425
Washington1212.5006
Chicago915.3759
Indiana618.25012

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas222.917
Dallas1410.5838
Minnesota1213.48010½
Los Angeles915.37513
Phoenix617.26115½
Seattle519.20817

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

