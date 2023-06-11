All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut72.778
New York52.7141
Washington43.5712
Chicago54.5562
Atlanta24.333
Indiana25.2864

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas53.6252
Los Angeles43.571
Seattle15.1675
Phoenix15.1675
Minnesota17.1256

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

