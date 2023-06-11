All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Indiana
|2
|5
|.286
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Phoenix
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Minnesota
|1
|7
|.125
|6
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.
