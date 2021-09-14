All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Connecticut246.800
x-Chicago1515.5009
Washington1218.40012
New York1119.36713
Atlanta822.26716
Indiana624.20018

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas228.733
x-Minnesota2010.6672
x-Seattle2011.645
x-Phoenix1911.6333
x-Dallas1318.419
Los Angeles1119.36711

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 75

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 85, Indiana 78

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

