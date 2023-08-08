All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York226.786
Connecticut217.7501
Atlanta1513.5367
Washington1314.481
Chicago1216.42910
Indiana722.24115½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas253.893
Dallas1514.51710½
Minnesota1415.48311½
Los Angeles1118.37914½
Phoenix720.25917½
Seattle721.25018

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 81, Seattle 69

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 80

Minnesota 88, Chicago 79

Las Vegas 104, Dallas 84

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you