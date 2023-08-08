All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|7
|.750
|1
|Atlanta
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Washington
|13
|14
|.481
|8½
|Chicago
|12
|16
|.429
|10
|Indiana
|7
|22
|.241
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|25
|3
|.893
|—
|Dallas
|15
|14
|.517
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|11½
|Los Angeles
|11
|18
|.379
|14½
|Phoenix
|7
|20
|.259
|17½
|Seattle
|7
|21
|.250
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 81, Seattle 69
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 80
Minnesota 88, Chicago 79
Las Vegas 104, Dallas 84
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.