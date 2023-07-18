All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|2
|.905
|—
|Dallas
|11
|9
|.550
|7½
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|9½
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|11½
|Phoenix
|4
|15
|.211
|14
|Seattle
|4
|16
|.200
|14½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
