EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York144.778
Connecticut155.750
Atlanta118.579
Washington118.579
Chicago812.4007
Indiana515.25010

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas192.905
Dallas119.550
Minnesota911.450
Los Angeles713.35011½
Phoenix415.21114
Seattle416.20014½

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

