EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut124.750
New York104.7141
Washington95.6432
Chicago69.400
Atlanta58.385
Indiana510.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas141.933
Los Angeles78.4677
Dallas78.4677
Minnesota59.357
Seattle410.286
Phoenix311.21410½

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63

Washington 109, Atlanta 86

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 98, New York 81

Phoenix 85, Indiana 63

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

