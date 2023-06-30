All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|1
|.933
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|8
|.467
|7
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|Seattle
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Phoenix
|3
|11
|.214
|10½
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63
Washington 109, Atlanta 86
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 98, New York 81
Phoenix 85, Indiana 63
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
