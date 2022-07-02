All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago145.737
Connecticut137.650
Washington139.591
Atlanta911.450
New York811.4216
Indiana517.22710½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas155.750
Seattle137.6502
Phoenix912.429
Dallas912.429
Los Angeles811.421
Minnesota615.286

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 92, New York 81, OT

Friday's Games

Las Vegas 91, Minnesota 85

Los Angeles 97, Dallas 89

Seattle 73, Indiana 57

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

