All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut41.800
Washington52.714
Atlanta42.667½
Chicago32.6001
Indiana26.250
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas42.6672
Seattle33.5003
Phoenix24.3334
Los Angeles25.286
Minnesota16.143

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

