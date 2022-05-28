All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington62.750
Connecticut52.714½
Atlanta43.571
Chicago43.571
Indiana37.3004
New York16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas81.889
Dallas53.625
Seattle43.5713
Los Angeles36.3335
Phoenix25.2865
Minnesota26.250

Friday's Games

Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96

Seattle 79, New York 71, OT

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 83, Chicago 76

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

