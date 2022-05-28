All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|New York
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
Friday's Games
Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96
Seattle 79, New York 71, OT
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas 83, Chicago 76
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.