EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Atlanta101.000
New York101.000
Washington101.000
Chicago01.0001
Indiana01.0001
Connecticut01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Los Angeles101.000
Las Vegas101.000
Seattle101.000
Minnesota01.0001
Phoenix01.0001
Dallas01.0001

Friday's Games

Washington 84, Indiana 70

Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT

Seattle 97, Minnesota 74

Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88

Saturday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

