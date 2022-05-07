All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Friday's Games
Washington 84, Indiana 70
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT
Seattle 97, Minnesota 74
Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88
Saturday's Games
New York 81, Connecticut 79
Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
