All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago217.750
x-Connecticut209.690
Washington1811.621
Atlanta1217.414
New York1017.37010½
Indiana525.16717

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
Seattle1811.621
Phoenix1316.448
Los Angeles1216.4298
Dallas1216.4298
Minnesota1119.36710

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

