All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|9
|.690
|1½
|Washington
|18
|11
|.621
|3½
|Atlanta
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|New York
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|25
|.167
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Phoenix
|13
|16
|.448
|7½
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Connecticut 88, Seattle 83
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85
Washington 87, Dallas 77
Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
