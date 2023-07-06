All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|1
|.941
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|8
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|8
|Los Angeles
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|Seattle
|4
|12
|.250
|11½
|Phoenix
|3
|13
|.188
|12½
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
New York 99, Phoenix 95
Minnesota 90, Indiana 83
Las Vegas 89, Dallas 82
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.