All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York124.750
Connecticut125.706½
Washington97.5633
Chicago89.471
Atlanta78.467
Indiana512.294

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas161.941
Minnesota89.4718
Dallas89.4718
Los Angeles710.4129
Seattle412.25011½
Phoenix313.18812½

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

New York 99, Phoenix 95

Minnesota 90, Indiana 83

Las Vegas 89, Dallas 82

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you