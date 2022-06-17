All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut124.750
Chicago104.7141
Washington107.588
Atlanta78.467
New York69.400
Indiana413.235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas122.857
Seattle96.600
Dallas78.467
Los Angeles58.385
Phoenix610.3757
Minnesota312.200

Thursday's Games

New York 77, Washington 65

Friday's Games

Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

Dallas 93, Phoenix 88

Chicago 106, Atlanta 100, OT

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you