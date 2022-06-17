All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Indiana
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Phoenix
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
Thursday's Games
New York 77, Washington 65
Friday's Games
Connecticut 82, Seattle 71
Dallas 93, Phoenix 88
Chicago 106, Atlanta 100, OT
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
