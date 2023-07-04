All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York114.733
Connecticut125.706
Washington97.563
Chicago89.4714
Atlanta78.4674
Indiana511.313

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas151.938
Dallas88.5007
Minnesota79.4388
Los Angeles710.412
Seattle412.25011
Phoenix312.20011½

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

