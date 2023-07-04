All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Indiana
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|1
|.938
|—
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|7
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|Los Angeles
|7
|10
|.412
|8½
|Seattle
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|Phoenix
|3
|12
|.200
|11½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
