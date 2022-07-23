All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago216.778
Connecticut189.6673
Washington1711.607
Atlanta1215.4449
New York917.34611½
Indiana524.17217

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas198.704
Seattle1710.6302
Los Angeles1214.462
Phoenix1216.429
Dallas1115.423
Minnesota1018.357

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

Chicago 89, Dallas 83

Phoenix 94, Seattle 78

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you