EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago259.735
x-Connecticut2311.6762
x-Washington2014.5885
Atlanta1420.41211
New York1320.39411½
Indiana529.14720

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2410.706
x-Seattle2113.6183
Dallas1716.515
Phoenix1419.424
Minnesota1320.39410½
Los Angeles1321.38211

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

Dallas 86, New York 77

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90

Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

