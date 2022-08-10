All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|x-Connecticut
|23
|11
|.676
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|14
|.588
|5
|Atlanta
|14
|20
|.412
|11
|New York
|13
|20
|.394
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|29
|.147
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Seattle
|21
|13
|.618
|3
|Dallas
|17
|16
|.515
|6½
|Phoenix
|14
|19
|.424
|9½
|Minnesota
|13
|20
|.394
|10½
|Los Angeles
|13
|21
|.382
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
Dallas 86, New York 77
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 111, Chicago 100
Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90
Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71
Wednesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.