All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington62.750
Chicago42.6671
Connecticut42.6671
Atlanta43.571
Indiana27.222
New York15.1674

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas52.714
Seattle33.5003
Phoenix24.3334
Los Angeles25.286
Minnesota26.2505

Tuesday's Games

Washington 70, Atlanta 50

Dallas 85, Connecticut 77

Minnesota 84, New York 78

Chicago 95, Indiana 90

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

