All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Atlanta31.750
Washington31.750
Chicago21.667½
Connecticut11.5001
Indiana23.400
New York13.2502

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas31.750
Phoenix21.667½
Dallas21.667½
Los Angeles22.5001
Seattle13.2502
Minnesota04.0003

Sunday's Games

Dallas 81, New York 71

Atlanta 85, Indiana 79

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

