All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Connecticut
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Atlanta
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|New York
|13
|19
|.406
|11
|Indiana
|5
|29
|.147
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Dallas
|16
|16
|.500
|6
|Phoenix
|14
|19
|.424
|8½
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Dallas 95, Indiana 91, OT
Phoenix 76, New York 62
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
