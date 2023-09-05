All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|30
|7
|.811
|—
|x-Connecticut
|26
|12
|.684
|4½
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|13
|Washington
|17
|20
|.459
|13
|Chicago
|16
|22
|.421
|14½
|Indiana
|12
|26
|.316
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|32
|6
|.842
|—
|x-Dallas
|20
|17
|.541
|11½
|x-Minnesota
|19
|19
|.500
|13
|Los Angeles
|16
|22
|.421
|16
|Seattle
|11
|26
|.297
|20½
|Phoenix
|9
|28
|.243
|22½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 96, Indiana 69
Connecticut 90, Los Angeles 76
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
