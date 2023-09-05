All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York307.811
x-Connecticut2612.684
Atlanta1720.45913
Washington1720.45913
Chicago1622.42114½
Indiana1226.31618½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas326.842
x-Dallas2017.54111½
x-Minnesota1919.50013
Los Angeles1622.42116
Seattle1126.29720½
Phoenix928.24322½

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 96, Indiana 69

Connecticut 90, Los Angeles 76

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

