All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Indiana
|3
|12
|.200
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
New York 97, Indiana 83
Chicago 83, Connecticut 79
Washington 76, Minnesota 59
Seattle 89, Dallas 88
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
