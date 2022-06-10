All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago84.6671
Washington95.6431
Atlanta75.5832
New York58.385
Indiana312.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas102.833
Seattle75.5833
Dallas66.5004
Los Angeles57.4175
Phoenix38.273
Minnesota310.231

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

New York 97, Indiana 83

Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Washington 76, Minnesota 59

Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

