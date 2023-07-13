All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York144.778
Connecticut155.750
Atlanta118.579
Washington118.579
Chicago812.4007
Indiana515.25010

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas192.905
Dallas119.550
Minnesota911.450
Los Angeles713.35011½
Phoenix415.21114
Seattle416.20014½

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 84, Chicago 72

New York 95, Indiana 87, OT

Dallas 107, Minnesota 67

Atlanta 85, Seattle 75

Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 78

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you