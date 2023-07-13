All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|2
|.905
|—
|Dallas
|11
|9
|.550
|7½
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|9½
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|11½
|Phoenix
|4
|15
|.211
|14
|Seattle
|4
|16
|.200
|14½
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 84, Chicago 72
New York 95, Indiana 87, OT
Dallas 107, Minnesota 67
Atlanta 85, Seattle 75
Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 78
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
