All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|28
|7
|.800
|—
|x-Connecticut
|24
|11
|.686
|4
|Washington
|16
|18
|.471
|11½
|Atlanta
|16
|19
|.457
|12
|Chicago
|14
|21
|.400
|14
|Indiana
|11
|24
|.314
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|30
|6
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|19
|16
|.543
|10½
|Minnesota
|17
|18
|.486
|12½
|Los Angeles
|15
|19
|.441
|14
|Seattle
|10
|25
|.286
|19½
|Phoenix
|9
|25
|.265
|20
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
New York 94, Las Vegas 85
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.
