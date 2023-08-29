All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York287.800
x-Connecticut2411.6864
Washington1618.47111½
Atlanta1619.45712
Chicago1421.40014
Indiana1124.31417

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas306.833
Dallas1916.54310½
Minnesota1718.48612½
Los Angeles1519.44114
Seattle1025.28619½
Phoenix925.26520

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

New York 94, Las Vegas 85

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

