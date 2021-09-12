All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Connecticut246.800
x-Chicago1515.5009
Washington1218.40012
New York1119.36713
Atlanta722.24116½
Indiana622.21417

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas218.724
x-Seattle2010.667
x-Minnesota1910.6552
x-Phoenix1911.633
x-Dallas1317.433
Los Angeles1019.34511

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Dallas 77, New York 76

Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67

Sunday's Games

Washington 79, Chicago 71

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

