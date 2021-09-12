All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|9
|Washington
|12
|18
|.400
|12
|New York
|11
|19
|.367
|13
|Atlanta
|7
|22
|.241
|16½
|Indiana
|6
|22
|.214
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Phoenix
|19
|11
|.633
|2½
|x-Dallas
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|Los Angeles
|10
|19
|.345
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Dallas 77, New York 76
Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67
Sunday's Games
Washington 79, Chicago 71
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.