All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago248.750
x-Connecticut2210.6882
x-Washington2013.606
Atlanta1418.43810
New York1318.41910½
Indiana528.15219½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2210.688
x-Seattle2012.6252
Dallas1516.484
Phoenix1319.4069
Minnesota1220.37510
Los Angeles1220.37510

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86

Chicago 93, Washington 83

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

