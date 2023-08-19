All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York257.781
Connecticut2110.677
Atlanta1616.5009
Washington1516.484
Chicago1219.38712½
Indiana824.25017

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas283.903
Dallas1714.54811
Minnesota1416.46713½
Los Angeles1218.40015½
Seattle921.30018½
Phoenix922.29019

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 88, New York 75

Friday's Games

Dallas 95, Connecticut 75

Washington 83, Indiana 79

Atlanta 78, Chicago 67

New York 85, Phoenix 63

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

