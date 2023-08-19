All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|25
|7
|.781
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|10
|.677
|3½
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|9
|Washington
|15
|16
|.484
|9½
|Chicago
|12
|19
|.387
|12½
|Indiana
|8
|24
|.250
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|28
|3
|.903
|—
|Dallas
|17
|14
|.548
|11
|Minnesota
|14
|16
|.467
|13½
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|15½
|Seattle
|9
|21
|.300
|18½
|Phoenix
|9
|22
|.290
|19
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 88, New York 75
Friday's Games
Dallas 95, Connecticut 75
Washington 83, Indiana 79
Atlanta 78, Chicago 67
New York 85, Phoenix 63
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
