EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut103.769
New York73.700
Washington74.6362
Atlanta56.4554
Chicago57.417
Indiana47.3645

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas111.917
Dallas66.5005
Los Angeles57.4176
Minnesota48.3337
Seattle38.273
Phoenix29.182

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 99, Phoenix 79 ()

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

