All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Connecticut
|24
|11
|.686
|1
|x-Washington
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|New York
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Atlanta
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Indiana
|5
|30
|.143
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Seattle
|22
|13
|.629
|3
|x-Dallas
|17
|17
|.500
|7½
|Phoenix
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Los Angeles
|13
|22
|.371
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78
Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69
Friday's Games
Washington 82, Indiana 70
New York 80, Atlanta 70
Seattle 96, Minnesota 69
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.