EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago2510.714
x-Connecticut2411.6861
x-Washington2114.6004
New York1520.42910
Atlanta1421.40011
Indiana530.14320

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2510.714
x-Seattle2213.6293
x-Dallas1717.500
Phoenix1420.41210½
Minnesota1421.40011
Los Angeles1322.37112

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78

Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69

Friday's Games

Washington 82, Indiana 70

New York 80, Atlanta 70

Seattle 96, Minnesota 69

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

