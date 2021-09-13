All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Connecticut246.800
x-Chicago1515.5009
Washington1218.40012
New York1119.36713
Atlanta722.24116½
Indiana623.20717½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas228.733
x-Minnesota2010.6672
x-Seattle2011.645
x-Phoenix1911.6333
x-Dallas1318.419
Los Angeles1119.36711

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Washington 79, Chicago 71

Minnesota 90, Indiana 80

Los Angeles 81, Seattle 53

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 75

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

