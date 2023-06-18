All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Seattle
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
Saturday's Games
Seattle 109, Dallas 103
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. ()
