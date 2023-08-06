All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York226.786
Connecticut207.741
Atlanta1513.5367
Washington1314.481
Chicago1115.42310
Indiana721.25015

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas243.889
Dallas1512.5569
Minnesota1315.46411½
Los Angeles1018.35714½
Seattle720.25917
Phoenix720.25917

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Seattle 97, Phoenix 91

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 82, Indiana 73

Los Angeles 91, Washington 83

New York 99, Las Vegas 61

Chicago at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

