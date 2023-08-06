All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Connecticut
|20
|7
|.741
|1½
|Atlanta
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Washington
|13
|14
|.481
|8½
|Chicago
|11
|15
|.423
|10
|Indiana
|7
|21
|.250
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|3
|.889
|—
|Dallas
|15
|12
|.556
|9
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|11½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|14½
|Seattle
|7
|20
|.259
|17
|Phoenix
|7
|20
|.259
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Seattle 97, Phoenix 91
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 82, Indiana 73
Los Angeles 91, Washington 83
New York 99, Las Vegas 61
Chicago at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
