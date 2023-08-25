All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|26
|7
|.788
|—
|x-Connecticut
|23
|11
|.676
|3½
|Atlanta
|16
|17
|.485
|10
|Washington
|15
|18
|.455
|11
|Chicago
|13
|21
|.382
|13½
|Indiana
|10
|24
|.294
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|30
|4
|.882
|—
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|12
|Minnesota
|17
|17
|.500
|13
|Los Angeles
|14
|18
|.438
|15
|Seattle
|10
|24
|.294
|20
|Phoenix
|9
|24
|.273
|20½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Indiana 90, Seattle 86
New York 95, Connecticut 90, OT
Las Vegas 94, Chicago 87
Minnesota 90, Dallas 81
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
