All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York267.788
x-Connecticut2311.676
Atlanta1617.48510
Washington1518.45511
Chicago1321.38213½
Indiana1024.29416½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas304.882
Dallas1816.52912
Minnesota1717.50013
Los Angeles1418.43815
Seattle1024.29420
Phoenix924.27320½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Indiana 90, Seattle 86

New York 95, Connecticut 90, OT

Las Vegas 94, Chicago 87

Minnesota 90, Dallas 81

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you