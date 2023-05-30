All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Seattle
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 81, Indiana 78
Atlanta 83, Chicago 65
Dallas 94, Minnesota 89
New York 86, Seattle 78
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
