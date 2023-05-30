All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut41.800
New York31.750½
Chicago32.6001
Atlanta22.500
Washington22.500
Indiana13.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas401.000
Dallas31.7501
Phoenix12.333
Los Angeles12.333
Seattle03.000
Minnesota05.000

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 81, Indiana 78

Atlanta 83, Chicago 65

Dallas 94, Minnesota 89

New York 86, Seattle 78

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

