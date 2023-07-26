All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York175.773
Connecticut186.750
Atlanta1310.565
Washington1210.5455
Chicago914.391
Indiana617.26111½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas222.917
Dallas1310.565
Minnesota1013.43511½
Los Angeles815.34813½
Phoenix617.26115½
Seattle419.17417½

Tuesday's Games

New York 86, Seattle 82

Atlanta 78, Phoenix 65

Las Vegas 107, Chicago 95

Connecticut 88, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 79, Indiana 78

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you