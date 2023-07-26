All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Indiana
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|22
|2
|.917
|—
|Dallas
|13
|10
|.565
|8½
|Minnesota
|10
|13
|.435
|11½
|Los Angeles
|8
|15
|.348
|13½
|Phoenix
|6
|17
|.261
|15½
|Seattle
|4
|19
|.174
|17½
Tuesday's Games
New York 86, Seattle 82
Atlanta 78, Phoenix 65
Las Vegas 107, Chicago 95
Connecticut 88, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 79, Indiana 78
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
