EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago217.750
Connecticut189.667
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1215.444
New York1017.37010½
Indiana524.17216½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
Seattle1710.630
Los Angeles1215.444
Phoenix1216.4298
Dallas1115.4238
Minnesota1018.35710

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Chicago 80

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 66

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

