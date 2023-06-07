All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut62.750
New York42.6671
Chicago53.6251
Washington33.5002
Atlanta23.400
Indiana15.1674

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas701.000
Los Angeles33.500
Dallas33.500
Phoenix13.250
Seattle14.2005
Minnesota16.1436

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 90, Connecticut 84

Chicago 108, Indiana 103, OT

Seattle 66, Los Angeles 63

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you