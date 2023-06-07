All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Indiana
|1
|5
|.167
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Dallas
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|4½
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|6
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 90, Connecticut 84
Chicago 108, Indiana 103, OT
Seattle 66, Los Angeles 63
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
