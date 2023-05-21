All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut201.000
Chicago101.000½
New York11.5001
Washington11.5001
Atlanta01.000
Indiana02.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas101.000
Los Angeles101.000
Dallas101.000
Seattle01.0001
Phoenix01.0001
Minnesota01.0001

Saturday's Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 80, Washington 74

New York 90, Indiana 73

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you