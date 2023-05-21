All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Saturday's Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 105, Seattle 64
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 80, Washington 74
New York 90, Indiana 73
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
