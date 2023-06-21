All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut103.769
New York73.700
Washington74.6362
Atlanta56.4554
Chicago57.417
Indiana47.3645

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas111.917
Dallas66.5005
Los Angeles57.4176
Minnesota48.3337
Seattle38.273
Phoenix29.182

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 85, Atlanta 73

Minnesota 67, Los Angeles 61

Connecticut 85, Seattle 79

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 99, Phoenix 79 ()

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

