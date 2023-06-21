All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|New York
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|Seattle
|3
|8
|.273
|7½
|Phoenix
|2
|9
|.182
|8½
Tuesday's Games
Dallas 85, Atlanta 73
Minnesota 67, Los Angeles 61
Connecticut 85, Seattle 79
Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas 99, Phoenix 79 ()
Thursday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.
