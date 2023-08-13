All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|9
|.700
|2½
|Atlanta
|15
|15
|.500
|8½
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|10
|Chicago
|12
|17
|.414
|11
|Indiana
|8
|22
|.267
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|26
|3
|.897
|—
|Dallas
|16
|14
|.533
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|16
|.467
|12½
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|14½
|Phoenix
|9
|20
|.310
|17
|Seattle
|8
|21
|.276
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 74
Dallas 91, Connecticut 81
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (2023 Commissioner's Cup Final)
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
