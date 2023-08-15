All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|9
|.700
|3
|Atlanta
|15
|16
|.484
|9½
|Washington
|14
|16
|.467
|10
|Chicago
|12
|18
|.400
|12
|Indiana
|8
|23
|.258
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|27
|3
|.900
|—
|Dallas
|16
|14
|.533
|11
|Minnesota
|14
|16
|.467
|13
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|15
|Seattle
|9
|21
|.300
|18
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York 82, Las Vegas 63 (2023 Commissioner's Cup Final)
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
