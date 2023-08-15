All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York246.800
Connecticut219.7003
Atlanta1516.484
Washington1416.46710
Chicago1218.40012
Indiana823.25816½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas273.900
Dallas1614.53311
Minnesota1416.46713
Los Angeles1218.40015
Seattle921.30018
Phoenix921.30018

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York 82, Las Vegas 63 (2023 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

