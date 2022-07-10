All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago166.727
Connecticut148.6362
Washington1410.5833
Atlanta1012.4556
New York913.4097
Indiana519.20812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas157.682
Seattle158.652½
Los Angeles1012.4555
Dallas1012.4555
Phoenix1014.4176
Minnesota815.348

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 1 p.m., Chicago

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

