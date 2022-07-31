All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago227.759
x-Connecticut209.6902
x-Washington1812.600
Atlanta1218.40010½
New York1018.35711½
Indiana526.16118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas218.724
x-Seattle1911.633
Phoenix1316.4488
Dallas1316.4488
Los Angeles1216.429
Minnesota1119.36710½

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Seattle 82, Washington 77

Dallas 81, Atlanta 68

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

