All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York144.778
Connecticut155.750
Atlanta118.579
Washington118.579
Chicago812.4007
Indiana515.25010

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas192.905
Dallas119.550
Minnesota911.450
Los Angeles713.35011½
Phoenix415.21114
Seattle416.20014½

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Team 143, Team 127

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you