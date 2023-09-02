All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|29
|7
|.806
|—
|x-Connecticut
|25
|12
|.676
|4½
|Washington
|17
|19
|.472
|12
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|12½
|Chicago
|15
|21
|.417
|14
|Indiana
|11
|25
|.306
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|31
|6
|.838
|—
|x-Dallas
|20
|16
|.556
|10½
|Minnesota
|18
|19
|.486
|13
|Los Angeles
|15
|21
|.417
|15½
|Seattle
|11
|25
|.306
|19½
|Phoenix
|9
|27
|.250
|21½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Dallas 110, Indiana 100
New York 89, Connecticut 58
Minnesota 91, Atlanta 85, OT
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
