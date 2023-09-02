All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York297.806
x-Connecticut2512.676
Washington1719.47212
Atlanta1720.45912½
Chicago1521.41714
Indiana1125.30618

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas316.838
x-Dallas2016.55610½
Minnesota1819.48613
Los Angeles1521.41715½
Seattle1125.30619½
Phoenix927.25021½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Dallas 110, Indiana 100

New York 89, Connecticut 58

Minnesota 91, Atlanta 85, OT

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you