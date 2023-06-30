All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut124.750
New York104.7141
Washington95.6432
Chicago69.400
Atlanta58.385
Indiana510.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas141.933
Los Angeles78.4677
Dallas78.4677
Minnesota69.4008
Seattle411.26710
Phoenix311.21410½

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 98, New York 81

Phoenix 85, Indiana 63

Minnesota 99, Seattle 97, OT

Friday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you