All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|1
|.933
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|8
|.467
|7
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|7
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|Seattle
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|Phoenix
|3
|11
|.214
|10½
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 98, New York 81
Phoenix 85, Indiana 63
Minnesota 99, Seattle 97, OT
Friday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
