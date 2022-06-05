All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut83.727
Chicago63.6671
Washington74.6361
Atlanta64.600
New York37.300
Indiana39.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas92.818
Dallas64.600
Seattle54.5563
Los Angeles56.4554
Minnesota28.200
Phoenix28.200

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

