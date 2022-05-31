All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut62.750
Washington73.700
Atlanta53.6251
Chicago53.6251
Indiana38.273
New York17.1255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas81.889
Dallas53.625
Seattle53.625
Los Angeles46.400
Minnesota27.2226
Phoenix27.2226

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 87, Indiana 75

Chicago 73, Phoenix 70

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you