All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago238.742
x-Connecticut2110.6772
x-Washington2012.625
Atlanta1318.41910
New York1318.41910
Indiana528.15219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas229.710
x-Seattle2012.625
Dallas1416.467
Phoenix1318.4199
Los Angeles1219.38710
Minnesota1220.37510½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

Washington 83, Las Vegas 73

New York 102, Los Angeles 73

Dallas 84, Chicago 78

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 91, Indiana 81

New York 64, Los Angeles 61

Seattle 89, Minnesota 77

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

