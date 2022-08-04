All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Connecticut
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Atlanta
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Indiana
|5
|28
|.152
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|2½
|Dallas
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Phoenix
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63
Washington 83, Las Vegas 73
New York 102, Los Angeles 73
Dallas 84, Chicago 78
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 91, Indiana 81
New York 64, Los Angeles 61
Seattle 89, Minnesota 77
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
