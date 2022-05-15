All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington31.750
Atlanta21.667½
Chicago21.667½
Indiana22.5001
Connecticut11.5001
New York12.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas31.750
Phoenix21.667½
Los Angeles22.5001
Dallas11.5001
Seattle13.2502
Minnesota04.0003

Saturday's Games

Phoenix 69, Seattle 64

Connecticut 77, Los Angeles 60

Chicago 82, Minnesota 78

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

