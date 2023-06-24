All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|New York
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Washington
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Dallas
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Seattle
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|Phoenix
|2
|10
|.167
|9½
Friday's Games
New York 110, Atlanta 80
Los Angeles 76, Dallas 74
Saturday's Games
Seattle 97, Phoenix 74
Las Vegas 101, Indiana 88
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.